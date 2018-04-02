'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s April Fool's Day pregnancy joke sparks backlash

Arie Luyendyk Jr. apologized on Monday after social media users slammed the “Bachelor” star for posting an April Fool’s Day joke claiming his fiancée Lauren Burnham was pregnant.

Luyendyk attempted to make the joke on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of a woman, who appeared to be Burnham, with a baby bump.

"Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91,” the “Bachelor” star wrote in the caption.

He revealed an hour later the post was a joke. Many followers, however, didn’t find Luyendyk’s attempt at humor amusing and said it was done in “poor taste” considering some women’s struggle to get pregnant.

"With the number of people who struggle to get pregnant/miscarry, you post this s---?" a social media user wrote. "You of all people should understand this is a gross joke to make."

“Come on. be better than that. it’s not a joke for many struggling families to get pregnant, it’s extremely expensive and it’s heartbreaking. I wish nothing but the best for Arie and Lauren but this is not funny, it’s cruel,” another person tweeted.

“We knew you were lying... just like you lied to Becca about being in love with her,” a follower wrote, referencing how Luyendyk broke up with now-“Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin after proposing to her.

'BACHELOR' ARIE LUYENDYK JR. AND LAUREN BURNHAM ARE MOVING IN TOGETHER

The race car driver appeared to notice the backlash from users. He apologized to those who were offended shortly after.

“Sorry if you were offended, but we really are making a Dutch baby,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Gezellig 💙 A post shared by Arie Luyendyk 🌹 (@ariejr) on Mar 29, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

Luyendyk wrote in another apology on Tuesday saying he has "sympathy for women struggling from infertility."

"I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility. My April Fools prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that. I apologize if you were effected personally by my post," he tweeted.

Still, that didn’t stop people for calling Luyendyk and Burnham the “most hated couple in Bachelor history” following the controversial end to his season. Luyendyk announced in the season finale he broke up with Kufrin two months after proposing to her to be with Burnham. The couple went on a lavish vacation after the “Bachelor” season finale to escape from the negative press.

The newly-engaged couple documented their trip on social media.

The 25-year-old announced last week she was in the process of moving to Scottsdale, Ariz., to be with Luyendyk. The couple are taking a road trip from Virginia Beach, Va., to the Arizona residence.