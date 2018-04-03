Jenna Dewan hinted at Channing Tatum marriage troubles months ago

While the news of Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum's divorce may have been a shock to fans, the "Witches of East End" actress hinted at trouble in paradise two months before the shocking split announcement.

In a February interview with Health Magazine, the actress and dancer opened up about real-life martial struggles that people may not see beyond the Hollywood lights.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect," Dewan admitted. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa. But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that.”

The actress then added that despite what her life looks like on the outside, her relationship with Channing had its ups and downs just like any normal marriage.

“We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect!" Dewan clarified. "Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

Her interview got a little deeper as the star later opened up about the couple's sex life explaining that their hectic schedules made it difficult for them to be intimate. And though they scheduled time together, the star said the couple would never schedule sex.

“We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar. We’ve never done that," she explained but then added, that scheduling sex "might actually be a good idea.”

The pair announced Monday they were separating after nine years of marriage.

The couple said they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” in order to “take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

“This has been a long time coming,” a source told People. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of the 2006 film “Step Up” and wed in 2009. Their 4-year-old daughter Everly is their only child together.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.