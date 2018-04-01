NBC slammed for pushing claim Christian faith 'is used to defend white supremacy'

NBC News was bashed on Easter Sunday after the network promoted an opinion piece claiming that Christianity "is used to defend white supremacy."

The article, written by self-described "evangelical Christian" Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, was published on Easter morning and tweeted out on NBC News' main account in the afternoon.

"We who believe in love and justice in America this Easter must reclaim redemption from those who would use it to prop up white nationalism and bigotry," wrote Wilson-Hartgrove. "To fail to do so is ... to reject the life and witness of the resurrected Jesus, whom Christians worship today."

NBC News' tweet drew thousands of responses, many of which criticized the network for promoting an article criticizing Christianity on its holiest day.

"I dare you @NBCNews to do something similar with ANY other religion," one user wrote. "Oh wait, you wont. [sic] You are only comfortable attacking Christians because you know that they would never actually attack back. Any other religion would give death threats if you did similar on their holiday."

"Is there nothing about which I'm not required to feel guilt?" asked another critic. "Today, in my religion, Jesus Christ rises from the dead and ascends into the Grace of God. @NBCNews, for the love of God, give it a break, please."

"Man, I can't wait to see what you're supposed to remember on Ramadan," Red State editor-in-chief Caleb Howe commented.

John Podhoretz, the editor of Commentary magazine, mockingly changed the name of NBC News' online opinion page from NBC Think.

The op-ed was published two days after "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd drew ire for comments he made about Good Friday on Twitter.

"I don’t mean disrespect to the religious aspect of the day, but I love the idea of reminding folks that any day can become "good," all it takes is a little selflessness on our own part," he wrote. "Works EVERY time."

NBC did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.