Beyoncé bite: Sanaa Lathan is reportedly the star who bit the singer

The case is closed involving the mystery actress who bit Beyoncé.

Multiple sources confirm to Page Six that the face-chomping culprit was indeed actress Sanaa Lathan, even though she strongly denies it.

Numerous sources tell us that “Love & Basketball” star Lathan had been talking to Jay-Z at a D’Usse VIP party backstage after his gig in Los Angeles last December, but when Bey stepped in, Lathan playfully bit her on the chin.

Fellow actress Tiffany Haddish had started off the wild biting debate earlier this week by describing the scene to GQ, “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Haddish’s comments sparked an internet-wide search to determine who on earth could possibly dare to disrespect Queen Bey in such a torrid tooth-and-eye way.

But, according to multiple sources, it was indeed Lathan who was Beyoncé’s Becky with the good teeth.

A source who was at the bash tells us, “It was a big thing in the moment at the party, everyone was talking about how anyone would dare to do that.”

Which is likely why “Girls Trip” breakout star Haddish also claims she had then asked Bey if she needed backup after the sharp-toothed incident.

“Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said.., ‘Did she really bite you?’” Haddish revealed, adding she told Beyoncé she was ready to beat down the barbarian.

But the superstar didn’t take the bait. “[Bey] was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that….. She’s not even drunk. . . Just chill,’” Haddish recounted.

Lathan has strenuously denied biting Bey, tweeting on March 27, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstance did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would be a love bite.”

This isn’t the first time Haddish has told the story.

A source told Vulture that she used the long-in-the-tooth tale in a comedy show in January, revealing the biter had dated French Montana. Lathan was previously linked to the rapper.

A rep for Lathan and spokespeople for Beyoncé declined to comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.