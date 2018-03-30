Stephen Colbert 'apologizes' to Trump, calls out CNN for 'lies'

Stephen Colbert has been known to throw punches President Trump's way with nightly monologues and headline skits that criticize the president and his administration. However, Thursday night the “Late Show” host did something he hasn't done before: apologize.

While discussing the popular "Roseanne" revival, which returned this week after a 20-year hiatus, Colbert stopped to admire the sitcom's stellar reviews — just hours after Trump announced that he called Roseanne Barr, who plays unabashed Trump supporter Roseanne Conner in the show, to congratulate her on the success.

"The reason why Trump crowed about the ratings is because on the show the character Roseanne agrees with Donald Trump, and a lot of people have called that refreshing," Colbert says of the show's political approach. "Well, I would like 18 million people to watch my show."

Therefore, Colbert said he "sincerely" apologizes to Trump, admitting that there is something the pair can agree on: "CNN lies." The comedian was referring to Trump's repeated accusation that the cable TV network disseminates “fake news.”

"I take everything back. I apologize. Donald Trump is a great president, come on." - Stephen Colbert

Colbert continues, "Hear me out. Last night, we had my old friend Dana Carvey on the show, and he did a fantastic impression of the new national security adviser, John Bolton."

The next morning, Colbert said, he noticed CNN posted an article about the short skit with the headline, "Look who's playing John Bolton on SNL." Colbert then pointed to a screenshot of the headline, which was highlighted in bold letters.

CNN later issued a correction and updated the headline on the website to "Iconic 'SNL' star spoofs Trump staffing pick."

"A headline on our mobile homepage mistakenly identified this skit as taking place on 'SNL.' The skit took place on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' the network explained in an online correction. "Comedian Dana Carvey shows off his impression of President Trump's newly appointed national security adviser John Bolton."

"Fake news," Colbert commented on the network's alleged mix-up. "I take everything back. I apologize. Donald Trump is a great president, come on."

Colbert then gave the network a friendly reminder that he is not, in fact, the host of "SNL."

"Come on, CNN — this isn’t SNL," he continued, as the audience applauded and roared with laughter. "Unless you think S-N-L stands for Stephen’s Nightly Laughs."

He then gave the network a few clues to look for in order to determine whether they're watching "SNL" or "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"Here's how you can tell that clip wasn't on Saturday Night Live: It was a Wednesday, we tape during the daytime and we’re not live," he said. "You got three things wrong in three letters. Still, it’s nice just to be recognized. So, thank you, MSNBC.”

While Colbert insinuated he wanted to draw more conservative viewers (like those who watch "Roseanne"), he still continued to take jabs at the president. Earlier in the show, Colbert pointed out Trump's speech on infrastructure in Ohio, replaying an old clip of Trump saying he was always the "best" at building — even better than being president.

"Don't sell yourself short, sir: You suck at both," Colbert said.