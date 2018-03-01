Omarosa tells Stephen Colbert she doesn't regret 'trying to be a voice of reason' in Trump administration

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman told late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert she does not regret trying to be “the voice of reason” in the Trump administration.

Manigault Newman appeared on "The Late Show" Wednesday and was first asked about her tenure at the White House, and comments she made about her former boss, President Trump, and the administration while competing on "Celebrity Big Brother."

Colbert asked Manigault Newman about a particular clip from her time on the reality show that showed her telling fellow competitor Ross Matthews that she was “haunted” by Trump’s daily tweets.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day,” she whisper-cried to Matthews. “What is he going to tweet next?”

When Matthews asked Manigault Newman if people should be worried, she nodded her head in the affirmative.

“Was that a joke? Because you’re laughing about it,” Colbert said. “But he’s chilled, and I’m chilled by watching it because you know Donald Trump, you were in the White House, you were close to the events that were happening. What do you mean? It’s not going to be OK?”

Manigault Newman did not directly answer the question but said, “We’ll have to wait and see.” The audience reacted to her answer with groans and boos.

Colbert pressed Manigault Newman about her time in the White House, including her last day and if she was indeed fired. Manigault Newman said she had agreed to work for the Trump administration for a year and was not fired. She also debunked rumors that she was led out of the White House by security.

Manigault Newman expressed her displeasure for some of Trump’s decisions, including his support for former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and tweeting last summer that transgender troops were no longer welcome in the military “in any capacity.”

Colbert also asked why Manigault Newman stayed with the administration despite not agreeing with some of Trump’s actions, like insulting Sen. John McCain and bragging about sexual assault.

“I don’t work for him, nor do I regret trying to be a voice of reason at the table and try to be the change,” she said.

Manigault Newman said, however, it was difficult for her to criticize Trump due to their long friendship.

"Look, Donald Trump was my friend for 15 years,” she said. “Watching him in this position has caused me to be excited sometimes and sometimes be very, very concerned. And I think if you woke up and your best friend was president tomorrow, you would have that same range of emotion.”

Colbert also asked for her reaction to White House communications director Hope Hicks resigning from her position, and if it had anything to do with Hicks acknowledging she occasionally told “white lies” for Trump.

Manigault Newman laughed and said one of the "white lies" may have been Trump's actual Inauguration Day crowd size. "But I don’t really wanna go into it,” she said.

The interview ended with Colbert gifting Manigault Newman with a box of Girl Scout cookies.

