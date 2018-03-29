Kathy Griffin to appear as Kellyanne Conway in Comedy Central series

Kathy Griffin is returning to television and taking on one of her most political roles yet.

On Tuesday, April 3, Griffin will appear on the small screen as President Trump's counselor, Kellyanne Conway, for the Comedy Central series, “The President Show." The comedian made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“The President Show” is a Comedy Central sketch series where Anthony Atamanuik, who plays president Trump, hosts his own satirical version of a late-night show from a makeshift Oval Office.

Griffin's appearance on the show will be the comedian's first time back on television since last May when the star posed in a controversial photograph of her holding a bloodied version of Trump’s head.

After the gory photo was released and the image went viral, Griffin faced public backlash for the stunt and later apologized in a video which shared on Twitter, insisting she “went way too far.”

In the video, Griffin said, "Hey, everybody, it's me, Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction to these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line. Then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny."

But Griffin's sorry didn't last too long. Several months later, the comedian retracted her apology in an interview with Australia's "Sunrise."

"I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody," Griffin said. "Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from 'Will and Grace,' tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody."

Almost year after the incident, Griffin is taking strides forward working on her North American tour and has plans to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner, according to the New York Times. But the comedian still refuses to shy away from politics despite her past controversy.

“I am kicking the hornet’s nest, as much as I can,” Ms. Griffin told the New York Times. “I think it’s important to lean into the controversy because I know so much more about it now. I think now enough time has passed where people are starting to see the ridiculousness of what happened to me, and they’re seeing other people that Trump has done it [too].”