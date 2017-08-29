Kathy Griffin 'no longer sorry' for Trump photo shoot: 'The whole outrage was BS'

Kathy Griffin can't get her "sorry" straight.

The comedian who tearfully apologized twice after a photo shoot of her holding a blooded Trump mask in May caused an uproar is not sorry now.

"I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody," Griffin told Australia's "Sunrise."

Griffin noted her friends like Debra Messing and Chelsea Cliton didn't stand by her at the time.

"These Trump fans, they're hardcore," the 56-year-old said blaming President Trump supporters for the fall out.

When "Sunrise" co-host Samantha Armytage brought up to Griffin that many of Trump's critics, not just supporters, denounced the photo at the time, Griffin angrily spat back.

"No, you’re full of crap," Griffin screeched at Armytage. "Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing."

Griffin initially gave an emotional apology in a video posted on Twitter hours after the photos leaked. In it she tearfully admitted, "I went too far and I was wrong."

Days later she held a press conference in which she said she made a "horrible call" with the images that caused a firestorm.

"I'm going to be honest," she said through tears. "He broke me, he broke me, he broke me.