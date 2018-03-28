Offspring drummer turned OB/GYN saves prospective juror in own malpractice trial

A Northern California doctor and former drummer for legendary punk band The Offspring put his medical training to good use Tuesday, performing lifesaving CPR on a prospective juror in a medical malpractice case against him.

Dr. James Lilja, an ob-gyn, is facing medical malpractice charges filed by John and Stephenie Sargiotto in Alameda County Superior Court. The Sargiottos allege that Lilja was negligent in treating Stephanie Sargiotto, but further details of their claims were not immediately available.

According to Law360, the would-be juror was waiting to be called back into the courtroom when he collapsed, hit his head and lost consciousness. Lilja and his nurse assistant gave the man CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator. The website reported that the unidentified man had a pulse when paramedics took him away.

The Sargiottos' attorney moved for a mistrial, arguing that potential jurors might be swayed by witnessing Lilja's actions. The judge agreed, dismissing the remaining jurors and setting a new trial date of April 2.

Before entering the medical field, Lilja was a drummer for the Orange County-based Offspring from 1984 to 1987. Lilja played on the band's 1986 debut single, "I'll Be Waiting," but left before the band achieved mainstream success in the 1990s with hits "Come Out and Play," Self Esteem" and "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)."

In a 2007 blog post on The Offspring's official website, frontman Dexter Holland described Lilja as " great guy with a pretty warped sense of humor" who was "dying to get into medical school.

"In fact, he was so intent on getting into medical school that he didn‘t really even practice with us much," Holland wrote, "which is part of why he‘s not our drummer anymore!"

Click for more from SFGate.com.