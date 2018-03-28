'The Crown' Season 3 replaces Matt Smith as Prince Philip with 'Game of Thrones' actor

Tobias Menzies will officially replace Matt Smith on Netflix’s “The Crown” in Season 3 as Prince Philip following controversy about the latter star’s pay.

Deadline reports that the former “Game of Thrones” actor has closed a deal to appear in the next season of the show. “Avengers” star Paul Bettany was reportedly in talks, but had to abdicate the role for unspecified reasons.

The role, which has been played by Smith in the past, was always designed to include a new actor. Creator Peter Morgan told the outlet that the casting chances were always planned in an effort to show the characters as they aged in different periods of their lives. However, the role has been maligned lately when it was revealed that Smith was paid significantly more than his co star, Claire Foy.

Menzies is expected to begin filming in the U.K. this summer. Fans of the HBO hit may remember him as Edmure Tully. He’s also had sizeable roles on “Rome” as well as “Outlander.”