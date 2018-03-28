Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder, shares photos from his hospital bed

Corey Feldman stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called an attempted murder.



Feldman wrote in all early Wednesday morning, "IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!"

In a follow up tweet, Feldman claimed the LAPD was investigating his case as an attempted homicide. The LAPD did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Feldman, who has made headlines recently for speaking out against alleged pedophiles in Hollywood, said on Twitter he believes the attack is a result of his allegations.



"I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL [social media] PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE 'WOLFPACK' & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?"

The stabbing comes six weeks after Feldman was cleared in an LAPD sexual battery investigation from an alleged incident last year.

Feldman has publicly stated he was molested by powerful people in the entertainment industry when he was an '80s child star. He has said his close friend - the late Corey Haim - was raped when he was a child by the same industry predators.

