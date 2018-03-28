Corey Feldman says he was stabbed in attempted murder but police are telling a different story

Something odd is going on with Corey Feldman.

The star stated on Twitter that he was attacked Tuesday night in an incident the actor called an attempted murder. He claimed the LAPD was investigating the incident as an "attempted homicide" but police told Fox News that's not the case.



Feldman wrote in all caps early Wednesday morning, "IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!"

In a follow-up tweet, Feldman claimed the LAPD was investigating his case -- a claim the LAPD denied to Fox News.

Officer Luis Garcia told us that while Feldman was stopped at an intersection Tuesday night, the former child star stated that an unknown male made a stabbing motion at his stomach and fled. He then drove himself to a hospital.

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

"Upon the investigation [it was] determined there were no lacerations to his abdomen," Garcia said adding that Feldman could not describe his alleged attacker or the weapon to police.

Feldman, who has made headlines recently for speaking out about alleged pedophiles in Hollywood, said on Twitter he was targeted.

"I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL [social media] PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE 'WOLFPACK' & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?"

Feldman's hospitalization comes six weeks after the 46-year-old actor was cleared in an LAPD sexual battery investigation from an alleged incident last year.

Feldman has publicly stated he was molested by powerful people in the entertainment industry when he was an '80s child star. He has said his close friend ‒ the late Corey Haim ‒ was raped when he was a child by the same industry predators.

Feldman claimed on "Dr. Oz" in November that Jon Grissom was one of his abusers. He also told Megyn Kelly that convicted sex offender Marty Weiss harmed him. However, the LAPD dropped an investigation into his claims later that month.

The actor expressed concerns for his security at the end of October. As part of an Indiegogo campaign, he asked for donations to help pay for security.

"Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos," Feldman said in October. "I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk."

He added, "I’m very alone. I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family,” he said. “I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission."