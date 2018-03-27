New York Magazine reporter doubles down as outrage grows over alleged home invasion of Corey Lewandowski’s DC crash pad

The unapologetic New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi — who admitted to entering the home office of Corey Lewandowski without permission for a story — has doubled down by trying to justify her actions amid online outrage.

“...socially I would probably thrive in jail,” she tweeted Monday night. Previously, the magazine claimed she did nothing wrong.

Nuzzi wrote a recent profile on the former White House communications director Hope Hicks, who is so reclusive that Columbia Journalism Review interviewed Nuzzi about her revealing feature. During the interview, Nuzzi explained how she wound up inside a townhouse where Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, lives.

“I tried to knock on the basement door, but the gate wasn’t open. Then I walked up the steps to the main door and knocked for, like, 10 minutes. And I’m knocking, knocking, nobody’s answering. But after a while, I just touched the door knob, and the door was open. I walked in and I’m in the house, by myself,” Nuzzi said. “So I took this photo of the quote on a wall. I peered around but I didn’t walk fully into the house.”

Nuzzi, who attended but didn’t graduate from Fordham University, then explained that she left the residence after texting her boyfriend, who advised the 25-year-old journalist that “it probably wasn’t legal.”

Lewandowski told Fox News on Monday that she didn’t have permission to enter his office, and he hasn’t made any decision whether he would take any legal action against Nuzzi, but he did not rule out the possibility.

Nuzzi has been criticized on social media for entering the office, and the backlash is carrying on.

“How dumb are you that you have to get a text from your boyfriend to know that walking uninvited into someone's home is illegal @Olivianuzzi?” said a Tuesday morning tweet.

Lewandowski apparently lives above the offices of Turnberry Solutions, a lobbying firm. Nuzzi told Fox News that the door she opened was “technically” the Turnberry Solutions entrance.

Nuzzi’s media home is standing by her.

“We stand by Olivia’s reporting methods and don’t believe she did anything wrong,” a New York Magazine spokesperson told Fox News.

Nuzzi recently told CNN that Lewandowski reached out to her after the story was published, calling her “dishonest,” but he ignored several questions she asked during the process of her reporting.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.