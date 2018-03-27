Candace Cameron Bure credits Jesus and the Bible for her happy, 22-year marriage

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure is thankful to Jesus for her happy, 22-year marriage to husband Valeri Bure.

Cameron Bure said the “glue” that keeps the couple together is Jesus and the Bible.

“The reality is the glue for us is Jesus,” she said. “It’s the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising and in ways, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible.’ It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together.”

The couple has three children together; Natasha, 19; Lev, 18; and Maksim; 16.

“I just came back from Switzerland two days ago with my husband,” Cameron Bure told People over the weekend. “We had a little five-day vacation, so that was wonderful. We do like to travel and get away from everything here at home in L.A., and from our kids, as much as we love them. We want alone time; you know what I mean? And our kids are older too.”

Cameron Bure also said she and her husband believe in having a close relationship with her children so they feel comfortable with coming to them for advice.

“It’s so important to engage with your kids constantly. I talk with them nonstop from really kind of intense and deep conversations to the fluffy stuff and the day-to-day,” Cameron-Bure said. “But it’s important to let them know that you’re there for them no matter what. As a mom, I’m always going to have an opinion, but not in a judgmental way, if that makes sense. I’m going to give my best advice as a mother, or my husband as a father. But we want to be open enough that they don’t feel scared to be able to talk to us.”

The “Full House” star told People she is proud of the students who marched in Saturday’s March for Our Lives protest and said she felt it was important they “use their voice.”

“I’m very, very proud of all the young people that went out today and marched,” Cameron Bure said. “I think, as a mother, it’s so important to teach our children to use their voice. To know that they’re never too young to have a voice, to have an opinion, and to speak their mind, regardless of whether people agree or disagree with them.”