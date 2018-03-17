Kim Kardashian shares first full photo of daughter Chicago West

New mom Kim Kardashian finally shares first proper picture of baby Chicago - and there's no filter

The reality star has finally given fans a glimpse of her adorable baby girl who was born via surrogate in January.

Baby Chicago arrived on January 15 - and Kim has now shared the first filter-free picture of the tot.

In a post on Instagram today, Kim showed the eight-week-old baby wearing a pink onesie with a white bib.

She captioned the snap: "Morning cutie."

Morning cutie 💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

The last time she added a picture of Chicago, her third child with rapper Kanye West, was late last month.

She was seen wearing a white dressing gown as she cradled the youngster, whose face was obscured by filter which gave her pink furry ears and a matching nose.

It was the first time Kim’s fans had seen Chicago since she made a quick appearance as a tiny newborn in Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy reveal video.

Kim admitted she’s struggling to keep her eyes open after welcoming the tot into the world.

The reality star and husband Kanye are also parents to North, four and Saint, two.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Speaking to a packed out crowd at The Create & Cultivate Conference last month week, Kim said: “I’m really exhausted right now.

“Three kids is a game changer.”

Her appearance came after she opened up about Chicago for the first time, revealing who she looks like.

When a fan asked her how the tot was on Twitter, she told them: “The sweetest! Best baby!

“She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!”

Chicago made her debut in Kylie Jenner's special YouTube video dedicated to her own daughter, who she gave birth to at the start of the month.

In one home video clip, Kylie can be seen sat next to Kim and cradling little Chicago.

While holding the little one in her arm, Kylie said: “She looks completely different. She’s so little.”

Kim and Kanye chose to call their daughter Chicago as a tribute to the rappers late mother Donda, who passed away in 2007.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.