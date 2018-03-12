Eminem slams NRA in iHeartRadio performance: 'They love their guns more than our children'

Eminem has plenty to say about the NRA.

The 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, targeted the organization during his iHeartRadio performance Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif.

Time Magazine reported Monday Eminem added a freestyle verse to his song “Nowhere Fast” where he accused gun owners of “loving their guns more than our children.”

The news magazine added the performance was introduced by Alex Moscou, a survivor of the fatal school shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 students died.

Moscou said he and other survivors were “tired of hearing politicians sending their thoughts and prayers to us, and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again.”

When Eminem took to the stage in front of a cheering crowd, he quickly pointed out to the funding the NRA has previously provided to politicians.

“This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is our way/They’re responsible for this whole production/They hold the strings, they control the puppet/And they threaten to take donor bucks/So they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging/Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons/They love their guns more than our children,” rapped Eminem.

This isn’t the first time Eminem has spoken out.

Late last year, during the BET Hip-Hop Awards, the performer released a track titled “The Storm” in which he criticized President Trump.

The rapper has since stood by his scathing remarks against the commander-in-chief.

“When I [put out ‘The Storm’], I felt that everybody who was with him at that point doesn’t like my music anyway,” he told Billboard in January. “I get the comparison with the non-political-correctness, but other than that, we’re polar opposites.”

He added, “I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A f---ing turd would have been better as a president.”

Eminem also attacked Trump in a Vulture interview, saying the president made his “blood boil.” He also lashed out at Trump in a nine-minute freestyle called “Campaign Speech” in 2016.