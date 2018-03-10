Video of ‘Bachelor’ Arie’s fiancée getting engaged to ex-boyfriend resurfaces

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s past isn’t the only one coming back with a vengeance.

Before accepting “The Bachelor’s” proposal on Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose” special, Lauren Burnham said “yes” to her then-boyfriend, pro hockey player Chris Crane, who popped the question in 2016. In footage revealed Thursday by “Inside Edition,” Crane, 26, got down on one knee surrounded by the Virginia native’s family, friends and adorable pooch. The two called it quits last year.

As for Burnham, 25, and Luyendyk, 36, the highly scrutinized couple enjoyed their first restaurant date in New York this week, after wrapping up a bicoastal press tour.

“They were all over each other and even feeding each other sushi,” a spy told Page Six of the pair’s three-hour date at Megu. “They seemed happy and had smiles all night long.”

Luyendyk broke up with fiancée Becca Kufrin on Monday’s gut-wrenching finale, ending their engagement in hopes of rekindling the flame with Burnham. He presented Burnham with a Neil Lane sparkler in front of Tuesday’s live studio audience.

“The best decision was running back to you,” Luyendyk told Burnham. “You have showed me a love that is patient, a love that is kind. I should have done this a long time ago.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.