Jennifer Lawrence reveals that she has 'not had sex in a long time'

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t into one-night stands.

“I always talk like I want d—k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends,” Lawrence, 27, told The Sun in an interview released Wednesday night. “I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it.”

The “Red Sparrow” star says she’s terrified of getting an unhealthy souvenir from a sexual encounter.

“I am mostly also a germaphobe,” she admitted. “I have made it this far without an STI. D—k is dangerous. If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am.”

Lawrence, who split from boyfriend Darren Aronofsky in November 2017 after a year together, admitted it’s been a while since anyone has gotten her into bed, but would like find a man eventually.

“I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time,” she said. “I would like to have a relationship, you know — it’s hard out there!”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 