Tommy Lee's son claims fight was incited by rock star's drinking

The son of former Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee said the brawl he had with his father was provoked by the rock star’s alleged alcohol addiction.

Brandon Lee, 21, told People he was “devastated” by the physical altercation and blamed his father’s alcoholism for the incident.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon Lee told People in a statement.

Brandon Lee said he has tried to “organize an intervention” in hopes of getting his father some help for his alleged addiction.

“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out,” Brandon Lee said. “I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Tommy Lee tweeted in response to his son’s claim he was not struggling with an alcohol addiction.

“LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f---in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f---in’ years I deserve it,” the rock star tweeted. “You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!! See ya later social media! Can’t read anymore liesss.”

On Monday, a fight reportedly broke out between Tommy and Brandon after the rocker sent out several controversial tweets about his ex-wife, Brandon's mother, Pamela Anderson.

Tommy Lee was reportedly attacked by his son in a drunken brawl.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department told People officers responded to an incident at Lee’s home on Monday evening where they found the 55-year-old with a bloody lip. Brandon was not at the scene when police arrived and has not yet been arrested, according to the mag.

"My fiancee and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me,” the rocker tweeted Tuesday night. “I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

The scuffle allegedly began after Brandon saw his father’s tweets about Anderson. On Saturday, an interview aired between British journalist Piers Morgan and Anderson in which she said she endured physical abuse while she was with Lee.

In 1998, Lee was sentenced to six months in jail on domestic violence charges stemming from an incident with Anderson.

“Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s--- but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention Signed, ‘The abuser’ (who she texts every day & asks for me back),” Lee tweeted on March 5 in reference to his ex.

Lee’s ex-wife Pamela Anderson did not immediately comment on the incident.

In a 911 call obtained by The Blast, Tommy Lee’s fiancée Brittany Furlan called police claiming the star did not hit his son in the altercation. She also alleged Brandon had guns in his room and was worried.

Furlan tweeted Tuesday, “Violence is NEVER the answer.”