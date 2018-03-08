'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. may be banned from Minnesota if GOP congressman has his way

Arie Luyendyk Jr. messed with the wrong state.

The “Bachelor” struck a chord with fans, especially Minnesotans, when he broke up with publicist Becca Kufrin, a Minnesota native, less than two months after proposing to her so he can be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

The brutal breakup, which aired unedited on Monday night’s season finale, especially outraged Minnesota Rep. Drew Christensen — so much that he signed a bill for an act to ban the 36-year-old reality star.

“I’m a man of my word—here’s the bill banning Arie. #TheBachelor #mnleg,” Christensen tweeted Wednesday night.

"The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor," the letter reads. "It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the state."

The bill hasn't appeared on the Minnesota State Legislature site as of Thursday morning.

Christensen first proposed the idea of banning Luyendyk Monday night.

“If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers,” Christensen tweeted.

Christensen’s challenge surpassed his expectation, receiving nearly 12,000 retweets by the time he signed the bill.

The Republican congressman also said he would invite Kufrin to be a guest of honor at Minnesota’s State of the State Address if another tweet received 10,000 retweets. That tweet, sent Tuesday, has received a little more than 1,200 retweets as of Thursday morning.

Luckily, Luyendyk’s hometown is Scottsdale, Ariz. The race car driver initially proposed to Kufrin in Peru and broke up with Burnham, but went back on his proposal when he reached out to the runner-up on New Year’s Eve. Luyendyk ended the engagement in mid-January.

He then proposed to Burnham during the “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” live show Tuesday night. Burnham said she is planning to move to Scottsdale in the near future.

Kufrin won’t be staying single for long. The 27-year-old was announced as the new “Bachelorette.” The season is expected to premiere in May.