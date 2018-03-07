New 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin to donate $6G strangers sent her after brutal breakup

Strangers donated more than $6,000 to Becca Kufrin after the former contestant’s brutal breakup from “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. was aired on TV — now the new “Bachelorette” is using the money for a good cause.

Kufrin revealed on Tuesday night’s “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” episode that she received hundreds of donations through Venmo, a digital payment app, since the season finale of the “Bachelor” aired Monday night. Fans began sending her payment with quirky messages after seeing how 36-year-old race car driver broke off the couple’s engagement.

“It was started, as a tongue and cheek, so you can buy a drink and can relax. And now it’s over $6,000,” host Chris Harrison said.

"I don't even know what to think," Kufrin responded. "I love my wine don't get me wrong, but I don't think I can drink that much. I don't know."

Kufrin said instead of using the money for alcohol, she will donate it to Stand Up to Cancer. Harrison added that the “Bachelor” franchise will match Kufrin’s donation.

"That makes me so happy. You know this is a terrible situation that happened," Kufrin said to the audience.

It seems like Kufrin won’t need the wine nights to mend her broken heart either way. The Minnesota-based publicist was announced as the new “Bachelorette” Tuesday night. Kufrin, who was blindsided when Luyendyk broke off their engagement to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham, spoke during the live show and move forward from the heartbreak.

Luyendyk proposed to Burnham Tuesday night, to which she said yes.

Kufrin ended the show by meeting some of the men who will be vying for her love in the new season of the “Bachelorette.” It is set to premiere in May.