Departed

Chrissy Teigen's dog Puddy dies: 'My heart aches'

Chrissy Teigen: I hold my baby fine

Chrissy Teigen’s beloved pooch Puddy has passed away.

The expecting mother made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram Wednesday for her 16.3 million followers.

Teigen revealed the English bulldog became a part of her family 10 years ago when she and now-husband, singer John Legend, were in their first year of dating.

“… I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel,” explained the 32-year-old. “… He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there.”

Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed she was devastated by the loss of her dog, even knowing it would “only bless us with a short spark of time in ours.”

“I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us,” she added. “I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.”

Back in November 2017, Teigen told her fans on Snapchat Puddy was rushed to the emergency vet after suffering from heart failure. The dog was spotted at home recovering near a bouquet of flowers sent by Kim Kardashian West and her daughter, North.

“When you tell your friends your dog is dying but he makes a comeback,” she shared while holding a card which read, “I’m so sorry about Puddy.”

Teigen also declared Puddy is survived by his wife Pippa, a French bulldog.

I love you. I will miss you every day.

