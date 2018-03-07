'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards

“The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” star, Jim Parsons, will be honored at the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards on April 12, 2018 for his work in representing the LGBTQ community.

GLAAD announced Tuesday that Parsons will be this year’s recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which it says is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. Previous award winners include Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Wanda Sykes, Melissa Etheridge, Alan Ball, Pedro Zamora, Martina Navratilova, Paris Barclay, Robert Greenblatt, and Sir Ian McKellen.

In addition to his starring role on the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” and work as the producer and narrator of “Young Sheldon,” Parsons owns That’s Wonderful productions with his husband, Todd Spiewak. The company is producing "A Kid Like Jake," set to release in June of 2018, focusing on an LGBTQ storyline. The film is helmed by a transgender director, Silas Howard. Additionally, the 44-year-old star will appear on Broadway in the revival of the play “The Boys in the Band,” a 1968 play about a group of gay men in New York City who gather for a friend’s birthday celebration.

“Jim Parsons’ talent, humor, and impressive body of work have made him one of the most visible and beloved out LGBTQ actors today,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO said in a statement. “Parsons not only proudly tells LGBTQ stories through his roles, but also works behind the camera with his husband Todd to tell LGBTQ stories that raise the bar for Hollywood and inspire acceptance.”

Parsons will join Britney Spears as an honoree at the April 12 event in Los Angeles. Spears will receive the Vanguard Award for her support of the LGBTQ community as well.