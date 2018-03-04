Macaulay Culkin reacts to 'Home Alone' conspiracy theories

Macaulay Culkin agrees with fans who take issue with his hit holiday classic, "Home Alone." The former child star visited "The Tonight Show" on Friday where he opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about crazy fan theories and questions he has surrounding the 1990 classic.

“OK, this kid’s a really clever kid right? But these guys are about to break in, why doesn’t he just call the cops?” Culkin, 37, noted. “He makes a master plan, he’s uses micro machines, but for real, there’s landlines. There’s no cell phones, but still. I think that’s an enormous plot hole. I don’t actually spend my days thinking about it, though.”

Macaulay Culkin Says He's 'Very Protective' of Goddaughter Paris Jackson

He’s also aware of the conspiracy theories surrounding his character.

“I’ve heard some. Oh, that I’m Jigsaw. That Kevin McCallister grew up to be Jigsaw from 'Saw,'” he said of the horror movie villain.

Daniel Stern Pays Tribute to 'Home Alone' Co-Star John Heard in Emotional Post

Fallon brought up the idea that many fans think the late Elvis Presley was secretly in the movie. Pointing out a male extra in one airport scene, Culkin quipped, “I didn’t realize Elvis turned into Richard Karn.”

But the theories don’t just surround "Home Alone."

“I die all the time,” the actor joked. “The first time it happened it was my lawyer called me up. I was 15, 16. He says, ‘Hey, Mac, is this you?’ And I go, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Oh, OK, just checking because CNN said you were dead.’ I can set my watch to it. It happens once or twice a year.”