Anne Hathaway explains controversial Oscars 2013 dress

While Anne Hathaway was not nominated for an award at the Oscars this year, she did have a few words for her fellow actors attending Sunday night's Academy Awards.

The actress took to Instagram to recall the media buzz around her 2013 Oscars appearance.

While Hathaway won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Les Miserables" that year, it was her outfit that made headlines.

"I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best," Hathaway wrote on Instagram.

She added, "To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that."

The 35-year-old told People at the time she changed her dress last minute after finding out one of her co-stars was wearing a dress similar to her original pick.

"I decided it was best for all involved to change my plans," she told the mag in 2013.

"You win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy. I didn’t feel that way. I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime, and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings," Hathaway admitted at the time.