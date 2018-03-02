Girl With No Job fans demand Oath bring back Claudia Oshry's 'The Morning Breath'

Instagram sensation Claudia Oshry of Girl With No Job fame has lost her online morning show, sponsorships, her entire management team and tens of thousands of followers after it was revealed her mother is right-wing provocateur Pamela Geller and Oshry tweeted several offensive messages years ago.

An item in the liberal Daily Beast on Wednesday claimed sisters Claudia, Jackie, Olivia and Margo Oshry went to "great lengths" to hide the fact that their mother is a Trump supporter. The story also unearthed several old tweets from the stars that many labeled as offensive.

The fallout has been severe and the AOL-owned Oath, who broadcast the Oshrys' show, "The Morning Breath," told Fox News they "immediately cancelled" the show and would be conducting an investigation. Oath did not return Fox News' phone calls and emails to elaborate on what the investigation is about.

WHO IS CLAUDIA OSHRY?

Now the girls' strong fanbase is calling out the media company for dropping the Oshrys over tweets they made as teenagers.

Some of the offending tweets include a 2012 tweet from Claudia, who was 16 at the time, which said, "Today my co-counselor told me she thinks Obama is muslim" and in 2014 she wrote, "I can't help but feel like I'm funding terrorism when I take a cab." Both Claudia and Jackie have removed their Twitter accounts but remain on Instagram.

The Oshrys did not return Fox News' request for comment. Jackie and Claudia both issued apologies on their respective Instagram accounts.

A petition has been started to bring back "The Morning Breath."

The cancellation came as a shock despite the controversial tweets considering AOL CEO Tim Armstrong raved about the Oshrys at an event last month calling the show "one of the most groundbreaking programs."

"The Oshry sisters are some of the most talented people I've ever met and worked with," Armstrong said. "They're incredibly talented and the impact they're having in the younger news generation is going to be meaningful."

Claudia also lost her Diet Coke sponsorship after the fallout. Coca-Cola told Fox News on Friday the company terminated its relationship with the social media star.

"While we have recently worked with Claudia, we terminated the relationship as soon as we learned of these disturbing tweets. Coca-Cola stands for diversity, inclusion and equality, and we do not condone intolerance or discrimination of any kind," a rep for the beverage company told us.

Claudia was also signed to CAA who told Fox News on Thursday the agency no longer represent the 23-year-old but would not say why.

The Oshrys aren't the only stars to have their past tweets come back to haunt them. Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton have come under fire recently for their social media postings -- but unlike the Oshrys, they all kept their jobs.

Country singer Shelton was left unscathed after old Twitter posts resurfaced in 2015. "The Voice" coach had written a series of messages in 2012 that many deemed racist and sexist. He wrote in 2011, "learn some English so I would at least know what he's planning to bomb!!" In another tweet from 2010, he wrote about a "sick fantasy" he had about the then 16-year-old Dakota Fanning. People were incredibly peeved and shortly thereafter Shelton apologized but kept all of his gigs.

Self-proclaimed activist Chelsea Handler is known for her outrageous and often-offensive tweets but she also seems to get a pass most of the time.

In one of her more recent scandals, the comedian shared a vulgar homophobic tweet that implied Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is a closeted gay man.

“Holy, f--- f---. I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday,” Handler tweeted on Jan. 10. “Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d--k sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”