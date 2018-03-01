'Girl With No Job' stars canned after stories about controversial mother Pamela Geller, past tweets surface

The millennial masterminds behind the online Oath talk show "The Morning Breath" and Instagram sensation "Girl With No Job" have been fired, and some are speculating it's because their mother is a conservative pundit, while others are citing the sisters' past anti-Obama tweets that have recently resurfaced.

An item in the liberal Daily Beast on Wednesday claimed sisters Claudia, Jackie, Olivia and Margo Oshry went to "great lengths" to hide from their combined 3.3 million Instagram followers the fact that their mother is right-wing provocateur and Trump supporter Pamela Geller.

"The Instagram-famous family have gone to great lengths to conceal the identity of their Islamophobic mother," the publication writes. "[Their mother is an] anti-Islam activist, hate-monger, and diehard Trump supporter."

The article also unearthed some tweets from 2015 in which Claudia tweeted, "Listening to Obama talk about ISIS is like listening to me talk about quantum physics," and sister Jackie wrote, "Hi @POTUS, Can you reimburse me for all the cabs I’m taking bc your piece of s--- plan to defeat ISIS makes me scared to take the subway? [Thank you]."

An Oath rep issued the following statement to Fox News: "'The Morning Breath,' an Oath social media show, is being canceled immediately and we have launched an internal investigation and will take other appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation." Oath did not return Fox News' follow up requests for comment regarding what the investigation is about.

A rep for the Oshrys did not return Fox News' request for comment.

While Oath has pulled the show, it looks like the majority of their fans have expressed support for the social media stars.

"You can’t help who your parents are or what they believe," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Another said, "We love you, Claud! People make mistakes and we learn and grow from them. Keep your head up, your breathers are with you!"

Geller is a controversial personality, even on the right, who is known for her strong political views. She is the president of Stop Islamization of America and is best known as the organizer of the "Draw the Prophet Muhammad" contest in Garland, Texas, where two gunmen were killed after attempting an attack on the event. She was banned from England in 2013 because she would "not be conducive to the public good."

Claudia Oshry, 23, issued the following statement on Wednesday, "We want to be clear to our audience and fans that our political and cultural beliefs are not anti-Muslim or anti-anyone. Our views are separate from our mother's. Being raised by a single parent, we were taught to make our own choices based on our personal beliefs. We are inspired to think for ourselves and we do. We do not condone discrimination or racist beliefs of any kind."

The Instagram star also took to the social media app to apologize to her fans after past tweets of hers resurfaced following the news.

Claudia tweeted in 2012, "Today my co-counselor told me she thinks Obama is muslim" and in 2014 she wrote, "I can't help but feel like I'm funding terrorism when I take a cab."

"I just need to apologize," a teary Claudia said in an Instagram video. "Some news was broke this morning about who my mom is and then some really disgusting, vile, stupid tweets of mine resurfaced. I need to just come right out and say how sorry I am. It's not cool, it's not funny. I was a dumb kid. I was 16 [and] I thought I was being funny and cool on Twitter and it's not. I'm not racist. I can't believe I even have to say that."

She also asked her fans to give her "the opportunity to show you who I am and what I stand for."

Jackie shared on Instagram Thursday, "I want to express my utmost, sincere apologies for the indefensible comments that I've said in the past. That is not a reflection of who I am as a person today and I am truly sorry to everyone I've offended and let down. All I can do now is reflect and learn from this experience by showing everyone the good that is in my heart."

Claudia created Girl With No Job after she was fired from her first internship when she attended New York University. She and her sister Jackie co-host an online morning show hosted on Oath called "The Morning Breath."

Big sister Olivia is the producer of the show while little sister Margo appears as a frequent guest on their spin-off "Afterdale" while she's still in college.

"The Morning Breath" has featured guests including "Real Housewives'" star Teresa Giudice, country star Hunter Hayes and most recently Barbara Corcoran of "Shark Tank."