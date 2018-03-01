Police called to Tori Spelling's home over reported nervous breakdown

After receiving a call from someone reporting that actress Tori Spelling was having some kind of breakdown Thursday morning, police have left the scene with no apparent incident.

According to TMZ, police were seen leaving the residence after a brief chat with Spelling’s husband, actor Dean McDermott. So far, there’s been no sign of Spelling herself.

Police were called on Thursday around 7 a.m. PT by someone reporting that the 44-year-old star was getting aggressive and seemed to be having what appeared to be a nervous breakdown. While the outlet notes she didn’t appear to have any weapons, there was clearly an incident that led to the call being made in the first place.

“Bachelor” star Corinne Olympios, who posted on Instagram the day prior to the incident while hanging out with Spelling, told TMZ that she believes the star became overwhelmed with motherhood after getting pregnant so soon after giving birth last year. However, no official cause has been made public.

As previously reported, Spelling and McDermott have been in financial and legal struggles over the past year thanks to a string of lawsuits and liens for credit-card debts, bank loans and overdue taxes well into the six figures. McDermott, who shares 5 kids with Spelling, has narrowly avoided jail time over late child support payments to his ex-wife.

It’s worth noting that Spelling herself called the police the night before when she thought someone was breaking into her home. However, it turned out to be her husband, McDermott, coming home for the day.

So far, the exact nature of the incident is unknown. Reps for Spelling did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.