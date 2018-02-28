Jennifer Lawrence calls Harvey Weinstein a 'boil that won't go away'

Actress Jennifer Lawrence let loose on ​”The Late Show,” owning drinks, kicking off her shoes and calling Harvey Weinstein “an a​ss ​boil that just won’t go away.”

The “Red Sparrow” star took aim at the disgraced mogul after he named-dropped her and Meryl Streep as examples of women he hadn’t harassed, while defending his sexual misconduct lawsuit. Weinstein has since apologized for using their names.

“He is just that horrible a– boil that does not go away,” the 27-year-old star said Monday evening after having a shot of Cuban rum on Stephen Colbert​’s CBS talk show.​

“You pop the a​ss boil. He’s just the worst. Just when is it going to end?” she asked, exasperated.

“In the middle of the night in London I had to come up with a statement,” Lawrence said. “And I’m like, ‘It’s still not over? His awfulness is still happening?’”

Colbert said it was unfortunate that Weinstein “dragged” her “into his pile of s—t.” But Lawrence said she was used to it: “Everybody does, but I’m very lucky and happy!” she laughed.

Lawrence also discussed her plan to take a year off to work with an anti-corruption organization as part of “Represent​ ​Us,” trying to get teens and kids involved in politics.

She said her decision to take time off had nothing to do with Weinstein.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.