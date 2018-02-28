Expand / Collapse search
Heather Locklear arrest details emerge: 'Melrose Place' star allegedly cursed at cops, kicked officer

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
'Melrose Place' star Heather Locklear was reportedly arrested for felony domestic violence and attacking a police officer. When cops attempted to arrest the 56-year-old, she reportedly became violent. Video

More details of Heather Locklear's arrest for domestic violence and assaulting police officers have emerged.

The New York Post reports that Locklear called a female officer a "c–t" and kicked a male officer in the groin in front of her 20-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora.

"During the officers' investigation Locklear was uncooperative and agitated, she was not only verbally uncooperative, but physically abusive to officers," Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian told Us Weekly. "She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested, there was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend."

He added that as the officers struggled to deal with the actress, she "kicked or hit the deputies."

Locklear's lawyer had no comment when reached by Fox News.

Heather Locklear_ventura county sheriff2

Heather Locklear was arrested on Feb. 25, 2018 for domestic violence and attacking police officers.  (Venture County Sheriff's Office)

Locklear claimed Sunday she had an injury and was taken to a local hospital before she was booked at the police station. She posted $20,000 bail and is expected in court on March 13.

Police told Fox News the former "Melrose Place" star was arrested Sunday and charged with domestic violence, which is a felony, and three counts of battery against an officer.

Locklear's live-in boyfriend is reportedly her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser. The 56-year-old recently posted a picture of the pair on social media captioning it, "My favorite person on earth. 40 years later."

Heisser was arrested Monday morning after California Highway Patrol pulled him over for speeding and he blew a .19 and a .20 when given a field sobriety test, according to TMZ.

In 2011, Heisser, also 56, was convicted of theft and fraud and served two years in prison, The Post reports.

Locklear has also had her fair share of run-ins with the law.

The actress was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence but the charges were later dismissed. She was sentenced to three years of informal probation and ordered to pay a $700 fine and take a driver safety class.

In the same year, authorities were called to Locklear's home following a 911 call from her doctor, who feared she overdosed on prescription medication but the warning turned out to be a false alarm.

Locklear%20is%20shown%20in%20a%20booking%20photo%20released%20by%20the%20Santa%20Barbara%20County%20Sheriff's%20Department.%0A

Heather Locklear pictured in a 2008 booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. She was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence but the charges were later dismissed.  (Reuters)

Three years later, according to TMZ, police went to the home of Locklear's then-boyfriend Jack Wagner in 2011 after a fight turned physical between the couple. A law enforcement source told TMZ at the time that Locklear "lost it on him and he retaliated."

Locklear's troubles continued in 2012 when her sister called 911 after fearing Locklear "was going to harm herself."

TMZ reported at the time that the actress had ingested a "dangerous mix" of a prescription drug, said to be Xanax, and alcohol.

Actress Heather Locklear and cast member Ava Sambora (R) arrive at the premiere of the movie "This is 40" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 12, 2012.

Heather Locklear's daughter Ava Sambora witnessed her mother's most recent arrest, the New York Post reports.  (Reuters)

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past and most recently entered rehab last year.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.