Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence, attacking a police officer, reports say

Heather Locklear was reportedly arrested for felony domestic violence and attacking a police officer.



TMZ reports that police responded to a call about domestic violence at Locklear's Thousand Oaks, Calif., residence on Sunday night.

When cops attempted to arrest the 56-year-old, she reportedly became violent and attacked a police officer.

According to Variety, Locklear's full charges are one count domestic violence, a felony and three counts of battery on emergency personnel.

The Venture County Sheriff's Office did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The former "Melrose Place" star has struggled with substance abuse in the past and most recently entered rehab last year. She was also arrested in 2010 for a hit and run

A rep for Locklear did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.