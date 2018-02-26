Jennifer Lawrence dropped out of middle school, says she's 'self educated'

Jennifer Lawrence is a lot of things — an Oscar-winner, a bona fide movie star, an outspoken advocate for women — but she isn’t a high school graduate.

“I dropped out of middle school,” the “Red Sparrow” star, 27, revealed to “60 Minutes” in a segment airing Sunday. “I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated.”

She explained, “I struggled through school. I never felt very smart. And when I’m reading the script and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was a whole part of my brain that I didn’t even know existed, something I could be confident in, and I didn’t want to let it go.”

Lawrence firmly denied having any regret for dropping out of junior high because it paved the way for her mega-stardom today.

“I wanted to forge my own path,” she said. “I found what I wanted to do and I didn’t want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career.”

Lawrence previously spoke of her lack of education in a 2013 Vanity Fair profile, but called herself “vastly uneducated” at the time rather than “self-educated.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.