Director Kevin Smith tweets that he suffered 'massive heart attack'

Kevin Smith, the director of ‘Clerks,’ tweeted early Monday that he survived a “massive” heart attack after taping an unidentified show.

“If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” he tweeted. “But for now, I’m still above ground!”

He went on to say that the doctor who saved his life said he had a 100 percent blockage of his LAD artery, known as “the widow-maker,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Smith has been in the news late last year when he announced that he would donate all future residuals from his early films to Women in Film. Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, helped Smith become a successful director.

The star made the announcement in the latest episode of his podcast, “Hollywood Babble-On,” where he not only told the live crowd he’d donate all future residuals from his early Miramax films to the non-profit organization Women In Film, which advocates for gender equality in showbusiness, but gave his candid thoughts on the disgraced former Hollywood mogul and his influence throughout the years.

“My s--t is tied up with this man,” he says, seemingly fighting back tears. ”It’s been a weird f---ing week... I just wanted to make some f---ing movies, that’s it. That’s why I came, that’s why I made ‘Clerks.’ And no f---ing movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f--k it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really f---ing horrible.”