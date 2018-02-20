Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle receives royal secretary ahead of wedding to Prince Harry

ET Online
Meghan Markle, fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, waves as she arrives for a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland February 13, 2018.

You’re not a royal until you have a royal aide!

With exactly three months to go until she ties the knot with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been appointed a secretary to handle her increasingly busy royal schedule and duties.

Amy Pickerill, a former Kensington Palace press officer, was announced on Monday as the new assistant private secretary in the office of Prince Harry. As well as coordinating the 36-year-old "Suits" star’s diary, she will also take care of any correspondence Markle receives.

Markle has already carried out four public outings with the 33-year-old prince, and Pickerill was photographed by her side at the most recent event, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The appointment comes as new details continue to emerge about the highly-anticipated May 19 nuptials at St. George’s Chapel. The ceremony will officially kick off at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT, and be followed by a carriage procession.

After their ride Harry and Markle will attend a reception for the congregation guests at St. George’s Hall, followed by a private evening reception held by Prince Charles for their close friends and family.

