Kate Middleton stresses importance appreciating 'childhood while it lasts'

Before Kate Middleton became Duchess of Cambridge, the British royal was an aspiring photographer looking to make a difference in the world.

But despite her high-profile marriage to Prince William in 2011, the 36-year-old has not given up on her passion for working behind a lens.

Kensington Palace announced Friday Middleton curated pieces for the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of Victorian photography.

Working with the London gallery, the daughter-in-law of late Princess Diana of Wales hand-selected photographs from its new exhibition to appear in the gallery’s first-ever Patron’s Trail.

“This period in the history of photographer has long interested me,” wrote Middleton in a foreword for the exhibition’s catalog, where she described herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer.”

“As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular, which feature predominately within the exhibition, are of real interest to me,” she explained. “These photographs allow us to reflect on the importance of preserving and appreciating childhood while it lasts.”

Middleton is determined to further celebrate the “seemingly boundless potential” of children.

“This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a mother of a young family,” she added.

Middleton has dedicated her life, both personally and professionally, to children. She’s the mother of England’s future king, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. She’s also expecting her third child.

Middleton also has her own charity with Prince William and his brother Prince Harry, named The Royal Foundation, which offers support to children whose parents and families are affected by drug and alcohol misuse, among its many causes.

Middleton also snaps numerous photos shared by Kensington Palace, including those of her children.

The exhibition, titled “Victorian Giants,” opens March 1 and runs until May 20. Middleton, who wrote the captions for the pieces, is expected to visit the gallery on February 28. She is set to give birth in April.

Her brother-in-law Prince Harry will also be tying the knot to American actress Meghan Markle in May.