Kate Middleton stuns in daring low-cut gown for state banquet

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Celebrity hair guru Paul Cucinello shows us how easy it is to get the Duchess of Cambridge's trademark hairstyle.

 

Kate Middleton had all eyes on her when she wore a plunging V-neck Marchesa rose gown at a state banquet Wednesday for visiting royals King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain at England’s Buckingham Palace.

#duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton in #marchesa attending a dinner in #buckinghampalace

A post shared by The Catwalk Italia - TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with a ruby encrusted diamond necklace owned by Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the Lover’s Knot tiara previously worn by Princess Diana.

Middleton and husband Prince William, 35, share two children: 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

ETOnline reported the event will most likely be Prince Philip’s final public dinner. The 96-year-old’s retirement from public duties will go into effect this fall.

