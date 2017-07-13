Kate Middleton stuns in daring low-cut gown for state banquet

Kate Middleton had all eyes on her when she wore a plunging V-neck Marchesa rose gown at a state banquet Wednesday for visiting royals King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain at England’s Buckingham Palace.

#duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton in #marchesa attending a dinner in #buckinghampalace A post shared by The Catwalk Italia - TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge completed her look with a ruby encrusted diamond necklace owned by Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the Lover’s Knot tiara previously worn by Princess Diana.

A post shared by Royal Addicted (@royaladdicted2) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Middleton and husband Prince William, 35, share two children: 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

ETOnline reported the event will most likely be Prince Philip’s final public dinner. The 96-year-old’s retirement from public duties will go into effect this fall.