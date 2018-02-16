Jimmy Kimmel calls on Trump, GOP to 'do something' following Florida school shooting

Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel used his platform to call out President Trump and Republican lawmakers to “do something” about gun control in wake of Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida that killed at least 17 people.

Kimmel started his monologue by calling it “a sad day” in wake of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. He showed clips of Trump’s speech agreeing with the president that children should feel safe in school and parents should feel at ease when sending their child to class.

Kimmel called on Trump to ask his “buddies in Congress” such as Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and “all the family men who care so much about their communities that we need are laws, real laws, that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids.”

JIMMY KIMMEL TROLLED BY STREET ARTIST SABO AFTER HOLLYWOOD CAR CRASH

“Go on TV and tell them to do that!” Kimmel exclaimed before the audience applauded.

“Tell these Congressmen – and lobbyists – who infest that swamp you said you were going to drain,” Kimmel said. “Force these allegedly-Christian men – and women – who stuff their pockets with money from the NRA year after year after year – to do something. Now. Not later. Now,” he said.

“You said it after Vegas, you said it after Sandy Hook, you say that every one of these eight fatal school shootings in this country this year. Children are being murdered,” Kimmel said before his voice cracked as he became emotional.

Kimmel then blasted Trump for not doing “anything, nothing, you’ve literally done nothing. Actually, you’ve done worse than nothing.”

JIMMY KIMMEL WRECKS CAR IN HEAD-ON COLLISION ACCIDENT

On Thursday, Trump tweeted there were “so many signs” the Florida shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, was “mentally disturbed” and suggested more could have been done to report him to authorities.

Kimmel noted Trump “rolled back regulations that were designed to keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill.”

“You did that. Your party voted to repeal the mandates on coverage for mental health. So, I agree, this is a mental illness issue because if you don’t agree we need to do something about it, you’re obviously mentally ill,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel ended his monologue stating “these guys forget they work for us, not the NRA. Us.”

Kimmel then urged his viewers to write their representatives, call them, "and if they don't listen, vote them out of office."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.