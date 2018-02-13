'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans fired from promoting Blue Apron

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans has been fired from her food delivery service promo gig after receiving customer complaints that the reality star's controversial persona conflicted with the brand's wholesome image.

Evans, who was hired by home-cooking food delivery company Blue Apron, was paid by the company to share Instagram posts to her 2.8 million followers to help promote the brand.

But customers of the family-inspired cooking brand shared complaints about the star's involvement with the company citing Evans' past criminal record and her past use of homophobic and derogatory slurs. Critics say her past indiscretions make her poor representation for the family-friendly food service.

After receiving many tweet complaints with the hashtag "#boycottBlueApron," on Feb. 8., Blue Apron made the decision to part ways with Evans and released a statement which read, “Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle."

In addition to her derogatory comments and criminal past, Blue Apron users also called out Evans for her past drug addiction. The mom opened up about her battle with drugs in her 2017 book, "Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom."

According to People, in the book, the mom spoke about the beginning of opioid abuse and said that she “won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” but admitted that her “first trip was amazing."

But the start also detailed the downside of using drugs, explaining how it controlled her life and the struggle to get clean.

“My life has changed so much since I stopped doing drugs — my whole attitude has changed," she told People in a 2015 interview.

Since being fired from the food delivery brand, Evans has lashed back at Blue Apron by retweeting customer complaints on her Twitter page.