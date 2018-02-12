Country singer Daryle Singletary dead at 46

Country singer Daryle Singletary died Monday at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee. He was 46.

A rep for the singer told Fox News in a statement that the cause of death "is pending."

The country singer had played concerts as recently as this past weekend in Dadeville, Ala., and in Lafayette, La., according to Taste of Country.

Singletary was best known for his hit songs "Too Much Fun," "I Let Her Lie" and "Amen Kind of Love." He began his career as a Southern gospel singer and sited Ricky Skaggs, George Jones and Keith Whitley as his musical influences.

He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.

Singletary's fellow country singers took to social media to express their condolences.

Travis Tritt tweeted, "I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family."