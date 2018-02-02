'Modern Family's' Julie Bowen reportedly splits from husband

Julie Bowen and her husband Scott Phillips have reportedly called it quits.

People reports that the "Modern Family" star and her real estate investor husband decided to end their marriage after 13 years.

A rep for Bowen did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

According to People, Bowen and Phillips were last spotted together with their three sons at a Harlem Globetrotters game in Los Angeles in February 2017.

In 2016, the 47-year-old actress told the mag why her husband was missing from the Emmy Awards that year.

"We just had our anniversary on the day of the Emmys which was hilarious," Bowen told People at the time. "He's come every year, he’s been so supportive and this year he was playing in a tennis tournament and I wasn’t nominated as an individual so I said, ‘What do you want to do on our anniversary?’ I mean it’s such an honor to be nominated and to go, but it’s tough to be a purse holder."