Grammys 2018 open with politically charged performance

The 60th annual Grammy Awards took place in New York City for the first time in 15 years, where the stars and presenters weren’t shy about opening things up with a politically-charged performance.

Following the massive red carpet entrance, Kendrick Lamar took the stage backed by a waving American flag and a cadre of dancers dressed in military-like clothing. He performed his lightening-quick rap “XXX,” which contains some politically-charged lyrics.

The song containes lyrics such as, "America, God bless you if it's good to you... Donald Trump's in office, we lost Barack/ And promised to never doubt him again/ But is America honest or do we bask in sin?”

However, he stopped just short of this line during the show.

He was then joined by U2 for their collaboration “American Soul” which begins with the lyrics, “It’s not a place/This country is to me a sound.”

Their performances featured a planned interruption from comedian Dave Chappelle, who is nominated for an award for Best Comedy album for his “The Age of Spin & Deep In The Heart of Texas” album.

"I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America," Chappelle said before kicking things back to the stage.

The Edge took the stage with Lamar as well. From there, more political imagery took center-stage with Lamar’s chorus of backup dancers, now dressed in red, began falling to the floor as the sound of gunshots and flares rang out on stage.

After some brief words from host James Corden, Lamar ended up taking home the first win of the night, Best Rap/Sung performance, where he took his time to thank Rihanna for her collaboration. After that, the night of performances kicked off in a big way with Lady Gaga singing the first solo performance of the night followed quickly by Sam Smith's "Pray."

Alessia Cara then tearfully accepted Best New Artist.

"It's a really crazy accomplishment," she told reporters backstage, still reeling from the win. "None of this feels real to be honest.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, who is also nominated for Best Comedy Album, didn't dissapoint while introducing Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee singing "Despacito." She took the stage with Victor Cruz joking that they were there to encourage everyone to vote.

"That's not true at all," Cruz said.

"Do what you want to do, the world is basically over anyway," she said.

Later in the evening, Lamar took home yet another award for best rap album for "DAMN." In his speech, he thanked those who came before him and dedicated the win to hip-hop in general. Before leaving the stage, he declared "Jay for president," referencing JAY-Z.

Before Katie Holmes introduced Bruno Mars and Cardi B for a performance of "Finesse," Corden appeared in a pre-taped segment meant to put a New York City spin on the hit “Carpool Karaoke” segment in which he, Sting and Shaggy attempted to sing their hits on the subway, much to the chagrin of their fellow passengers. The staged bit ended with an angry man punching Corden in the face for his attempt to manufacture a viral hit.

After the performance, the host of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah, came out to present Chappelle as the winner of Best Comedy Album. First, however, he had to showcase his trademark political humor.

“I love that song,” he said. “It takes me back, way back, to when Trump wasn’t president.”

Sting and Shaggy captured the audience’s attention again, showing up live with sting opening the performance with his song, “Englishman in New York.” The song contains a lot of lyrics with regards to immigration including “I’m an alien/ I’m a legal alien/ I’m an Englishman in New York.”

Shaggy seemed to adlib a line about being a legal Jamaican alien in New York as well.

Other performers include Fonsi and Yankee, Mars with Cardi B, Pink, Gambino, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Little Big Town, Rihanna with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Sting and SZA, which is the most nominated female act with five.

The night also will feature some serious moments. Earlier this week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time's Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment. Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses.

Kesha, who earned her first pair of Grammy nominations for an album reflecting her battle with former producer and mentor Dr. Luke, will honor victims during her performance. Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne, who were performers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas where a gunman opened fire on fans, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more, will honor victims killed at live music events this past year onstage. And Patti LuPone and Ben Platt will pay tribute to Broadway as the Grammys return to New York City after 15 years for its 60th anniversary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.