Grammys 2018 red carpet: What the stars are wearing

Joy Villa

Joy Villa set off a firestorm last year at the Grammys in her "Make America Great Again" dress and the singer didn't disappoint this year with her pro-life gown. Villa walked the red carpet in a hand-painted dress with the image of a fetus surrounded by a rainbow, paired with a purse that read "choose life."
(AP)

Maren Morris

The country singer chose a very revealing silver gown for her Grammys appearance.
(AP)

Kristin Cavallari

The reality star and mom-of-three looked white hot in her two-piece look.
(AP)

Reba

We cannot believe Reba is 62! The country music legend rocked the red carpet in a gun-metal and black sleeveless dress.
(AP)

Giuliana Rancic

The E! host put her best leg forward in a black dress with a thigh-high slit.
(Reuters)

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey donned a custom Gucci ivory gown and paired the interesting look with a star crown.
(AP)

