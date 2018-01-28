Grammys 2018 red carpet: What the stars are wearing
Joy Villa
Joy Villa set off a firestorm last year at the Grammys in her "Make America Great Again" dress and the singer didn't disappoint this year with her pro-life gown. Villa walked the red carpet in a hand-painted dress with the image of a fetus surrounded by a rainbow, paired with a purse that read "choose life."
Maren Morris
The country singer chose a very revealing silver gown for her Grammys appearance.
Kristin Cavallari
The reality star and mom-of-three looked white hot in her two-piece look.
Reba
We cannot believe Reba is 62! The country music legend rocked the red carpet in a gun-metal and black sleeveless dress.
Giuliana Rancic
The E! host put her best leg forward in a black dress with a thigh-high slit.
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey donned a custom Gucci ivory gown and paired the interesting look with a star crown.
