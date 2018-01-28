Grammys 2018 red carpet: What the stars are wearing

Joy Villa Joy Villa set off a firestorm last year at the Grammys in her "Make America Great Again" dress and the singer didn't disappoint this year with her pro-life gown. Villa walked the red carpet in a hand-painted dress with the image of a fetus surrounded by a rainbow, paired with a purse that read "choose life." (AP) joy-villa

Maren Morris The country singer chose a very revealing silver gown for her Grammys appearance. (AP) maren-morris

Kristin Cavallari The reality star and mom-of-three looked white hot in her two-piece look. (AP) kristin-cavallari

Reba We cannot believe Reba is 62! The country music legend rocked the red carpet in a gun-metal and black sleeveless dress. (AP) reba

Giuliana Rancic The E! host put her best leg forward in a black dress with a thigh-high slit. (Reuters) giuliana-rancic