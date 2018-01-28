Ed Sheeran won Best Solo Performance at the Grammys and Twitter was furious

Ed Sheeran took home the award for Best Solo Performance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday night and music fans were not happy.

The British singer, who was not present to accept the award, beat out a strong contingency of female artists for the coveted award.

He was up against Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink.

Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste presented the award and accepted it on Sheeran's behalf. The singer did not comment on social media as to why he was not at the Grammy Awards and a rep for Sheeren did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment that Sheeran, and not one of the female nominees won.

Some also took issue with the song Sheeran won for, "Shape of You."

Sheeran also one Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in the day.