Kelly Clarkson and more Grammy stars to support Time's Up with white roses on red carpet

Music's biggest night will also have stars supporting the Time's Up movement.

Just as celebrities were encouraged to wear black to the Golden Globes as an endorsement of the anti-harassment initiative, Roc Nation senior vice president Meg Harkins and Karen Rait, rhythmic promotion at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records, are asking for attendees at Sunday's 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards to wear white roses.

Harkins tells The Hollywood Reporter that they decided on white because the suffragettes wore the color during their protests and, more recently, Hillary Clinton wore white at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

This week, women in music have been reaching out to their contacts about the style statement, and ET has confirmed that Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha are expected to be wearing white roses at the GRAMMYs. Halsey and Meghan Trainor will not be attending the awards show but have both signed a letter in support of the movement.

