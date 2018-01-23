Jake Paul on brother Logan's 'suicide forest' YouTube video: 'He did not mean to offend anyone'

Jake Paul on Monday addressed his brother Logan’s controversial video that showed a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide destination, saying his older sibling didn’t “mean to offend anyone.”

Jake, 21, spoke about his brother’s now-deleted video in a clip titled “YouTube, Let’s Talk About Brother Logan Paul.” Jake said he wanted to wait and let “the situation have some time to breathe” before he talked about it himself.

“It didn't feel right to comment on it right away. But as his brother and as someone who knows Logan the best, I do feel it's necessary to say something about it,” Jake said in an 13-minute video.

"I think what Logan did was very, very, very, very wrong, and he made a huge mistake," Jake added. "And not only is he paying for it, but he is learning from it. I thindk that in no way, shape, or form is suicide a joke or should be made fun of.”

Jake said that his brother “did not mean to offend or hurt anybody, or create such a big frustration.”

He added, “And he is honestly, truly, truly sorry.”

YOUTUBE ON LOGAN PAUL VIDEO: 'SUICIDE IS NOT A JOKE'

Jake said his brother will learn from the situation and “bounce back.”

Logan, 22, got major backlash earlier this month after he posted a YouTube video titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest.” He appeared to be giggling and joking about the body he encountered hanging in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. The video was deleted, but garnered more than 6 million views in less than one day.

Logan apologized for the post and said he was “ashamed” of himself. YouTube said it was severing all business ties with the vlogger about a week later.

Jake has dealt with his own controversy before. He announced last July he was leaving his TV show Disney “Bizaardvark” after neighbors called him a public nuisance.

Jake burned furniture in his empty pool, causing flames and smoke to billow high above the home, KTLA reported. The street was also constantly flooded with people, mostly young girls, after the 21-year-old gave out his address to fans.