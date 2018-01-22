Suzanne Somers praises President Trump: 'And now my career is over'

Suzanne Somers isn’t afraid to admit she’s a fan of President Trump’s performance in the White House.

“I’m happy about him,” the former “Three’s Company” star told TMZ in a video posted Monday about the 71-year-old’s first year in office.

“I’m happy that the economy’s doing so much better,” said the actress with a smile.

Still, the 71-year-old actress admitted it’s “very rare” to praise Trump in predominantly left-leaning Hollywood.

“And now my career is over!” she joked.

This isn’t the first time Somers has talked politics. Back in 2014, Somers told Fox Business she wasn’t completely thrilled with then-president Barack Obama’s administration.

“This has been the most divisive of all the administrations that I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime,” she explained. “And it’s become divisive in the industry that if you’re not part of the group, you should probably keep your thoughts to yourself.”

And Somers has never hesitated to express how she really feels in Hollywood. In December 2017, Somers described to Fox News how she was looking to get paid for what she was worth during her time as Chrissy Snow in “Three’s Company,” the beloved ‘70s sitcom that captivated millions of Americans.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that when it came to Season 5 negotiations, Somers was looking to earn $150,000 instead of $30,000, which was equal to what Ritter was receiving. Instead, ABC only offered a $5,000 hike.

Somers quickly found herself unemployed.

“I’m out there playing the dumbest woman in America on television, so it didn’t sync up that I’m the one out there going, ‘Hey, excuse me. Could we talk about parity here and fairness and out that?’” said Somers.

“I can’t imagine any woman with a hit television series in the top 10 with the kind of demographics that I have, that they wouldn’t see the value of that and give that woman commensurate pay,” she added. “Maybe it still goes on, but I can’t imagine it. I think I was the sacrificial lamb.”

Somers isn’t the only celebrity who has revealed her support for the current administration. Fellow sitcom star Scott Baio, as well as singer Kid Rock and actor Jon Voight have all publicly praised Trump.