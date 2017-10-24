Kid Rock not running for US Senate

Kid Rock is sticking to what he knows.

The musician announced Tuesday he will not be running for U.S. Senate in Michigan. The rocker, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, told Howard Stern he has decided to stay out of politics.

"F--k no I'm not running for senate," Kid Rock told Stern, according to the Detroit Free Press. "Who couldn't figure that out?"

The rocker said mulling over a Senate run was "the worst advice I ever gave myself."

"But it's been the most creative thing I’ve ever done," he said. "And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors."

Rumors of Rock's potential Senate run began this summer.

In a statement released on his website in July, the rocker announced a new initiative to create a “non-profit organization for the promotion of voter registration,” while he continues to explore the idea of challenging incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich, in 2018.

The 46-year-old has also faced several controversies, most recently when he was announced as the opening act for a new sports arena in mostly black Detroit.

The performances injected the musician into the national debate over race and culture because of his embrace of the Confederate flag, an expletive-laced criticism of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and unabashed support for President Donald Trump.

He responded to the criticism in a lengthy Facebook post in September saying, "Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create! (and by the way, f--k the extreme left and the extreme right!)...they are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot."