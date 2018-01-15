The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46: Music stars and celebrities react

Musicians paid tribute to The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, who died suddenly at age 46.

"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," a statement on the Irish band's Facebook page said.

O’Riordan died in London and was in the city for a recording session.

Read on for some of the reactions fellow musicians and celebrities have posted on social media.

James Corden

"I once met Delores (sic) O’Riordan when I was 15," "The Late Late Show" host tweeted. "She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x."

Duran Duran

The English new wave band offered its condolences on Twitter Monday.

"We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan," Duran Duran tweeted. "Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time."

Josh Groban

"Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice," singer Josh Groban tweeted.

Hozier

"My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable," Irish singer Hozier tweeted. "It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family."

Kaya Jones

Ex-Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones also honored the late The Cranberries frontwoman on Twitter, tweeting that O'Riordan had the "voice of an Irish angel."

Kodaline

"Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan!" the Irish indie rock band tweeted. "@The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends."

Julia Michaels

"I will forever know how to flip from full to falsetto because of you," the singer said in a tweet. "I will be blasting your voice in my car all day today."

Liz Phair

"Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon," the indie rock singer tweeted.

Questlove

The Roots band member tweeted, "Damn. Delores O’riordan passed of #TheCranberries. rip."