Tonya Harding's mother says her daughter is a liar, disputes movie portrayal

Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding’s mother said her daughter is liar and the portrayal of her in the blockbuster “I, Tonya” is false.

“She’s lied so much she doesn’t know what isn’t a lie anymore,” LaVona “Sandy” Golden told ABC News during a special that aired Thursday.

She also disputed Harding’s claims that she was beaten.

“I didn’t abuse any of my children,” Golden said. “Spanked? Yes, [I] spanked. Absolutely, positively you [have] got to show them right from wrong.”

Harding claimed her mother threw a steak knife at her which landed in her arm. The incident played out in the film.

“Why would I throw a steak knife at anybody?” Golden asked.

Harding recounted one incident where she claimed her mother “dragged me into the bathroom and beat me with a hairbrush, literally.”

“I spanked her once with a hairbrush at a competition,” Golden said. “She wouldn’t know what a beating was.”

Harding, who was also featured in the special, said her mother “was not a good one.” However, Golden said she worked three jobs in order to pay for Harding’s ice skating lessons and outfits. She also disputed claims that the family was “trailer trash.”

“We were never trailer trash,” she said. “We had a beautiful new trailer. We didn’t live in filth or dirt or anything that I would call unusual.”

Golden told ABC News she “could care less” about the movie which centers around Harding’s relationship with her mother and the gruesome attack on ice skating rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Golden was played by Allison Janney who won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her role.

Golden also wanted to clear up Harding’s claim that she drank brandy with her coffee every morning before driving her to school.

“I would have coffee and sometimes I would put brandy flavoring in it. I love brandy flavoring. You can’t get drunk on flavoring. Sorry to disappoint you,” Golden said.

Harding told ABC News that she has not reconciled with her mother and has no desire to in the near future.

“I don’t want her anywhere near me. I don’t want her anywhere near my son,” Harding said. “She wants forgiveness. She wants to see me. She wants to make amends. She wants to meet and be part of the family. Hell no.”