Hugh Grant reveals Robert Downey Jr. 'wanted to kill' him

Hugh Grant revealed in a new interview that he once had a feud with former co-star Robert Downey Jr.

"[He] hated me," the “Paddington 2” star told People. "We did a thing called ‘Restoration,’ and he took one look at me and wanted to kill me."

The iconic British actor told the magazine on Wednesday about his relationship with former co-stars. But the 57-year-old actor admitted that he was unsure of where the animosity with Downey came from.

"I don't know. I was so hurt," he said.

Downey later took to Twitter to clear the air, letting Grant know that there was no longer any beef between them.

"A lot has happened over two decades!," Downey tweeted on Thursday. "I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy. Let's break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018."

In addition to Downey, Grant admitted that there was also some tension between him and Drew Barrymore on the set of their film “Music and Lyrics.”

"I admired her," he explained. "We were just very different human beings. She was very L.A. and I was a grumpy old Londoner."

But not all of Grant’s co-star relationships were bad. The actor praised Meryl Streep, calling his “Florence Foster Jenkins” co-star “a genius,” but quipped that she didn’t have the best eyesite.

“She doesn’t see very well, but she refuses to wear contact lenses. The result is, if we’re doing a scene, I could have been Denzel Washington,” he said.

Along with Streep, Grant gushed about his love for his “Bridget Jones” co-star Renée Zellweger.

“Renee loves me and I love Renee. Well, I mean she’s in the same category as Emma Thompson, in terms of lunacy, but an amazing actress of course, and very generous,” he said. “She once sent me a fabulous huge volume of beautiful photography, including a lot of semi-undressed women. I remember it because I had just landed in Marrakesh … and the book was impounded.”

Grant also recalled good experiences with his “Four Weddings and a Funeral” co-star Andie MacDowell, who he called a "Southern peach charmer," and his “Nine Months” co-star, the late Robin Williams, who he called a "genius on another level" and "very kind."